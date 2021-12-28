Ticket Pricing: AP Government appoints a Committee

The ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh shattered the theatrical market in the state. The government is badly criticized for the move and several theatre owners shut their theatres as they are unable to stay in the business. A series of raids even hampered the image of the government bringing an impression that the government of Andhra Pradesh has targeted Tollywood. Several celebrities of Telugu cinema are trying hard to meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy but the appointment was not granted.

After facing the heat, the government of AP appointed a committee on the issue to be resolved. The Principal Secretary of Home Ministry is appointed as the Chairman which has ten members from Telugu cinema (from the government’s side) and the representatives from various crafts. The Committee will meet the Tollywood celebrities very soon. Before this, AP Minister Perni Nani will meet the selected distributors and exhibitors of AP today. The details about the committee will be announced today or tomorrow.