Why is Vijay Sai Reddy proudly flaunting his RSS links?

Count on Vijay Sai Reddy to spring surprise after surprise. He is known to surprise not just his adversaries but also his own party leaders. The other day Vjayasai met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Narsapuram. Not just that, he also tweeted a photograph of his with Mohan Bhagwat. He had also tagged the tweet with the RSS chief and the RSS.org, the RSS website.

Vijay Sai, whose pro-Hindu leanings are well-known, has also tweeted thus: “It was a honor meeting Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh @DrMohanBhagwatJi today 27th December, 2021 at Narsapuram. Had the wonderful opportunity of seeking his blessings and listening to his words of guidance. @RSSorg. “

The tweet is sure to raise hackles not just in his party, the YSRCP, but also in other political parties. Vijayasai’s open admission of his admiration for the RSS and his chef are sure to create a ruckus in YSRCP. Vijayasai’s adversaries in the party could use this to attack him. But, Vijay Sai perhaps is also sending a message that he is closer to the RSS and the BJP establishment. This is a sort of warning, say analysts. At the same time, he is perhaps poking at the TDP, which is now trying to get closer to the BJP.

In fact, many insiders know that Vijayasai had played a key role in bringing Jagan closer to Hindu seers, especially the Vizag Seer Swami Swaroopananda. He made Jagan shed his pro-Christian image to woo the Hindu voters of the state.