Time for unquestioned loyalty: YCP Capital districts MLAs

The Amaravati farmers’ agitation has got national level attention. All Opposition parties and intellectuals are demanding withdrawal of Three Capitals proposal. Public mood is rising against CM Jagan Reddy decision ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting tomorrow. What more, critics and farmers are accusing YCP MLAs in Capital districts of hiding from the public criticism. Against this backdrop, Jagan Circar came out with a new plan to counter the rivals. Special instructions are being given to the Capital districts MLAs to openly defend Capital shifting from their region. They should do it aggressively. They should speak of how development imbalances would provoke regional agitations and how Jagan proposal would solve this problem.

Already, Chilakaluripeta MLA Vidadala Rajani has strongly supported Capital shifting. Her constituency is located 40 kms away from Amaravati. But it is not the same with Tadikonda and Mangalagiri MLAs who have not spoken till now. These segments are located in the core capital region. Any small statement will condemn their political careers forever. Especially, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy is not coming before the public for fear of facing angry protests from his own party cadres. Excepting these two MLAs, others in the two Capital districts are under pressure to raise their voice. Time has come to display loyalty to YSR family. But, at what political cost. People will decide.