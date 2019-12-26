Nani’s peppy look for V

Natural Star Nani’s recent films haven’t done decent at the box-office except Jersey. The actor is busy with the shoot of an action thriller ‘V’ which is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Nani and Sudheer Babu are the lead actors in V which completed the Manali schedule recently. Nani will be seen in a new and peppy look for V. He will be seen with short hair and trimmed beard in the film and his look has been kept under wraps.

This is the first time Nani decided to transform himself in the recent times and he worked well on his looks for the film. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the leading ladies in V and the entire shoot of the film will be completed by January. Nani plays the role of a thief while Sudheer Babu plays a cop in V. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The film is announced for March 25th 2020 release during Ugadi. Nani will next be seen in Tuck Jagadish in the direction of Shiva Nirvana.