Prati Roju Pandaage scores big on the X-mas day – 6 days AP/TS Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage has an excellent X-mas day as the film has almost matched the first-day worth share by collecting 2.80 Cr share in the Telugu States. First day worth share was 2.90 Cr. Six days cumulative share of the film in the Telugu States stands at 15.35 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued for 16 Crores and the film will breach that mark today. Individual areas like Ceeded & Nellore are yet to breakeven and the film is expected to attain that in it’s second week.

Below are the area wise 6 days Shares



Area 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections 3 Days collections 2 Days collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 6.52 Cr 5.37Cr 4.55Cr 3.80 Cr 2.45 Cr 1.25 Cr Ceeded 1.89 Cr 1.52Cr 1.30Cr 1.10 Cr 0.66 Cr 0.34 Cr UA 2.30 Cr 1.87Cr 1.58Cr 1.33 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.48 Cr Guntur 1.06 Cr 0.87Cr 0.77Cr 0.66 Cr 0.45 Cr 0.3 Cr East 1.11 Cr 0.92Cr 0.80Cr 0.68 Cr 0.47 Cr 0.3 Cr West 0.84 Cr 0.70Cr 0.60Cr 0.52 Cr 0.34 Cr 0.22 Cr Krishna 1.13 Cr 0.87Cr 0.73Cr 0.63 Cr 0.38 Cr 0.21 Cr Nellore 0.50 Cr 0.43Cr 0.38Cr 0.34 Cr 0.25 Cr 0.18 Cr AP/TS 15.35 Cr 12.55Cr 10.71Cr 9.06 Cr 5.85 Cr 3.28 Cr ROI 0.65 Cr Overseas 0.95 Cr Worldwide 10.66 Cr