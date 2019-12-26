Prati Roju Pandaage scores big on the X-mas day – 6 days AP/TS Collections

By
Telugu360
-
0

Prati Roju Pandaage has an excellent X-mas day as the film has almost matched the first-day worth share by collecting 2.80 Cr share in the Telugu States. First day worth share was 2.90 Cr. Six days cumulative share of the film in the Telugu States stands at 15.35 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued for 16 Crores and the film will breach that mark today. Individual areas like Ceeded & Nellore are yet to breakeven and the film is expected to attain that in it’s second week.

Below are the area wise 6 days Shares

Area6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days Collections3 Days collections2 Days collectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam6.52 Cr5.37Cr4.55Cr3.80 Cr2.45 Cr1.25 Cr
Ceeded1.89 Cr1.52Cr1.30Cr1.10 Cr0.66 Cr0.34 Cr
UA2.30 Cr1.87Cr1.58Cr1.33 Cr0.85 Cr0.48 Cr
Guntur1.06 Cr0.87Cr0.77Cr0.66 Cr0.45 Cr0.3 Cr
East1.11 Cr0.92Cr0.80Cr0.68 Cr0.47 Cr0.3 Cr
West0.84 Cr0.70Cr0.60Cr0.52 Cr0.34 Cr0.22 Cr
Krishna1.13 Cr0.87Cr0.73Cr 0.63 Cr0.38 Cr0.21 Cr
Nellore0.50 Cr0.43Cr0.38Cr0.34 Cr0.25 Cr0.18 Cr
AP/TS15.35 Cr12.55Cr10.71Cr9.06 Cr5.85 Cr3.28 Cr
ROI0.65 Cr
Overseas0.95 Cr
Worldwide10.66 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR