Rakul Preet inks a deal with Amazon

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh has done enough Telugu films and she worked with all the young actors of Telugu cinema. She is slowly turning busy in Hindi after she is left with no offers in Telugu. The actress is keen on exploring the digital space after she got knocked with a couple of interesting opportunities. Rakul Preet Singh is spending ample time listening to scripts in the recent weeks.

The actress recently inked a deal with digital giant Amazon Prime recently and the web series will start rolling next year. The actress also is keen on signing some more web-based films and web series soon. After the super success of De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet Singh is romancing Ajay Devgn in his next film. Along with these, she is in talks for a couple of Hindi movies. Her fans and audience will soon watch Rakul Preet Singh making her waves across the digital space soon.