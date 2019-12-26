Megastar all set for shoot

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been on a break from the past few months after the release of Syeraa. He signed his next film in the direction of Koratala Siva and the project is a social drama. Though the film got its official launch during Dasara, the shoot of the film was kept on hold due to various reasons. The pre-production work of the film got wrapped up recently and the regular shoot kick-starts from today in Kokapet. A massive house set is erected for the shoot.

Without major breaks, the shoot of this untitled film will take place till Sankranthi. After a small break for Sankranthi, the film’s shoot will take place without breaks. Trisha is the leading lady and Manisharma is the music composer. Made on a huge budget of Rs 140 crores, this untitled social drama will hit the screens during Independence Day weekend. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers.