Tirupati bypoll: Jagan’s target shakes YSRCP leaders

The upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election on April 17 is sending shivers down the spine of YSRCP ministers, MLAs and other local leaders.

This is because YSRCP president and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has set a ‘strange majority target’ which the YSRCP leaders feel is highly impossible to achieve.

Jagan held a meeting with incharge ministers, MLAs and party leaders who are assigned the task of Tirupati bypoll.

In the meeting, Jagan reportedly told them that he will be happy if YSRCP secures higher majority in the bypoll than the 2019 elections majority.

Jagan also told them that he will be more than happy if the Tirupati bypoll majority breaks his record of 5 lakh majority achieved in Kadapa Lok Sabha seat in May 2011.

Jagan secured a majority of 5,43,053 votes in Kadapa Lok Sabha bypoll against Congress candidate DL Ravindra Reddy, which is the highest record so far.

Jagan setting such a huge and unachievable targets for Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll left YSRCP leaders worried including Chittoor district incharge minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who was assigned YSRCP’s Tirupati bypoll responsibility.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP candidate late Durga Prasad won with a majority of 2,28,376 votes against TDP. Then Durga Prasad was polled 7,22,877 votes.

YSRCP ministers and MLAs believe that it’s difficult to secure even the majority secured by Durga Prasad in upcoming bypoll considering the ‘anti incumbeny’ on YSRCP government in Tirupati. Besides there are also ‘religious issues’ against YSRCP in Tirupati now.

But Jagan setting them even more higher targets is something that the local ministers and leaders are unable to digest.