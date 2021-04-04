Sundeep Kishan’s Gully Rowdy First Look

Sundeep Kishan recently bagged a hit through ‘A1 Express’. And now, he started working for his next film ‘Gully Rowdy’. Earlier, this film is titled ‘Rowdy Baby’ however, the title has changed to Gully Rowdy by the makers for the reasons unknown.

Today, the first look of Sundeep from the film has been released. In the poster, we can see Sundeep in a running pose with all energy. His colourful dressing style attracts the viewers.

Directors V.V. Vinayak and Nandini Reddy have attended the first look launch event as chief guests. Mehabooba fame Neha Shetty is playing the leading lady while Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Harsha are playing key roles in the film. Chowrastha Ram is scoring the music while Sujatha Siddharth is cranking the camera. Gully Rowdy will be hitting the screens on May 21st.