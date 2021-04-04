Director Krishna Vamsi calls Ramya Krishna Angel!

Ramya Krishna is one of the top actresses in 1990s and a hot favourite to then youth. This beautiful lady got married to director Krishna Vamsi in 2003. Since then, the couple are leading their life happily, managing their individual careers.

Ramya Krishna in a show said that she is very lucky to have Krishna Vamsi as her husband. “He is very supportive and respects women a lot and I like it,” she added.

The video was shared by a fan and Krishna Vamsi re-shared it on Twitter calling Ramya Krishna his angel! “My angel about me,” he wrote sharing the video. Currently, Ramya Krishna is going to be seen in Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic and the first look poster of Ramya Krishna was released recently and got a great response.

On the other side, Krishna Vamsi is currently working on his next film ‘Annam’ and his Rangamarthanda is waiting for the release.