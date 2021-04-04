Deekshitulu wishes God’s blessings for Jagan

Ramana Deekshitulu has become the chief priest of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) once again. He waited for over 2 years for this opportunity. At one time, he lost patience and passed some serious comments against the Jagan Reddy regime. Now, amid the Tirupati bypoll, the TTD revived his post.

As such, it is the payback season for all. Deekshitulu has immediately come before the people and began signing all praise of CM Jagan Reddy. He has wished for the God’s blessings to the Chief Minister and to protect his rule. When dharma is harmed, the God will appear among the people to set it right. The CM has made sure that dharma would be re-established in the TTD and the archakas would forever be indebted to him.

Deekshitulu further said that he prayed to the God of Seven Hills for an uninterrupted continuation of the Jagan Reddy regime for all its good deeds.

The TTD decision to bring back Ramana Deekshitulu and other archakas has undoubtedly been aimed at having a positive impact in the byelection. Rep[orts say the YCP is forced to do this in the face of the BJP making rapid inroads to split the pro-YCP vote back among the Hindus.