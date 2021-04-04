Akhil and Surendar Reddy film surprise loading

Akhil Akkineni will work with top director Surendar Reddy for an action entertainer. The pre-production work of the film reached the final stages and Akhil is specially trained for his role for the past couple of months. Akhil also gained huge muscle and will be sporting a never-seen look in this action thriller. The makers are expected to release the first look and the title of the film this week.

Some exclusive updates about the cast, crew members too will be made by the makers soon. The shoot commences in April and the film will have its theatrical release early next year. The film will be made on a budget of Rs 45 crores and Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers.