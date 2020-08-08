Tollywood actors and their 2021 diaries

Tollywood lost a crucial year 2020 because of coronavirus pandemic and the actors came to the conclusion that it is impossible to shoot for the films before the vaccination for coronavirus arrives. Most of the Tollywood actors are in plans to line up films after they complete their current projects. Right from the top to the young actors, everyone is lining up 2-3 films. Except for Ram, everyone signed their next projects. Here is the list of the actors and their line up of upcoming projects:

Chiranjeevi: Acharya, Vedhalam Remake, Lucifer Remake and Bobby film.

Balakrishna: Boyapati Sreenu’s film, Aditya 999 (discussions on).

Venkatesh: Naarappa, F3, Sekhar Kammula’s film and Tharun Bhasckar’s movie.

Nagarjuna: Wild Dog, Praveen Sattaru’s film, Raid Remake.

Pawan Kalyan: Vakeel Saab, Krish’s film and Harish Shankar’s film.

Prabhas: Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin’s film.

Mahesh Babu: Sarkaru Vaari Paata, SS Rajamouli’s film.

NTR: RRR and Prashanth Neel’s film.

Ram Charan: RRR, Vamshi Paidipally film, Lokesh Kanagaraj movie.

Allu Arjun: Pushpa, Icon and Koratala Siva’s flick.

Nani: V, Tuck Jagadish, Shyam Singha Roy, Vivek Athreya’s film.

Vijay Devarakonda: Fighter, Shiva Nirvana’s film, Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s film.

Varun Tej: Boxing drama and F3.

Naga Chaitanya: Love Story, Vikram Kumar’s film, Nandini Reddy’s flick and Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s film.

Ram: Red.

Rana Daggubati: Aranya, Viraata Parvam, Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and Hiranyakashyapa.

Ravi Teja: Krack, Ramesh Varma’s film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s film and Vakkantham Vamsi’s film.

Sharwanand: Sreekaram, Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram, Asian Films project.

Sai Dharam Tej: Solo Brathuke So Better, Deva Katta’s film, Dil Raju-BVSN Prasad film.

Nithiin: Rang De, Check, Powerpeta, Andhadhun remake.

Gopichand: Seetimaar, Alivelu Manga Venkataramana.

Akhil: Most Eligible Bachelor, Surendar Reddy’s film.

Nikhil: 18 Pages, Karthikeya 2 and Asian Films project.

Allari Naresh: Bangaru Bullodu and Naandhi.

Sudheer Babu: V and Pullela Gopichand biopic.

Karthikeya: Chavu kaburu Challaga.