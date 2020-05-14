Tollywood crucial meeting tomorrow

Several top producers of Telugu cinema will meet tomorrow to discuss about the film shoots, re-opening of theatres and about the pay cuts of the actors. With the entire film industry shut due to coronavirus, several producers are confident that the works would resume from June. The producers will take a call on the release dates of the films that are already done with the shoots. Top priority would be given for films which are in the last leg of shoot. All the actors and technicians will be asked to prefer completing them before signing or starting new films.

If the government issues permissions, a route map on the shoots, release dates will be finalized. The post-production works of the films will resume first immediately in June. The discussion on the pay cuts to save the producers too will be discussed. Some of the producers are keen to propose a percentage of slash in the remunerations of actors, directors and this would be applicable for the lead actors and directors. They would also discuss about the strict measures to be followed on the sets in the coming days. Some big decisions would be taken in this meeting.