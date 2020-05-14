Political stunt by Sakshi and Namaste Telangana

The moment AP Government announced a new project for diversion of Krishna waters from Srisailam dam, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao made a battle cry. He and his family members, KTR and Harish Rao, began launching war-like preparations against AP. KCR threatened never-before action against AP Government. All these bold statements of KCR are carried in front pages and as breaking news in Sakshi media. Interestingly, Sakshi gave more space to KCR statements than even AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy on this issue. At the same time, ‘Namaste Telangana’ highlighted all statements of Jaganmohan Reddy in its front pages. The TRS mouthpiece project the issue as if AP was doing something unimaginably bad to Telangana while KCR was doing all he could with all his knowledge and cleverness to prevent that harm to his state.

Now, opposition parties in both states are cracking their heads as to how to confront these media tricks of Telugu CMs. First, they have doubts whether Jagan Reddy has real intentions to construct the new lift irrigation project. Many questions are being asked from where money can be mobilised for this when AP financial situation is in deep crisis. Moreover, CM Jagan has already thrown up his hands in helplessness and unable to complete Polaravaram lifeline project of AP. Amid this, TDP leaders are not making an open attack on the new Srisailam project since there is no clarity yet. Whatever, the media stunts launched by KCR and Jagan have created political confusions in Telugu states like never before.