Covid-19: Two more deaths take Telangana’s toll to 34

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Telangana mounted to 34 on Wednesday with two more persons succumbing to the dreaded virus.

Both the deaths were reported from Hyderabad, the worst affected among the 33 districts in the state.

A 38-year-old female, a resident of Jiyaguda, and a 74-year-old male from Saroornagar were the latest fatalities. Health officials said both were suffering from comorbidities.

The state capital has recorded four deaths in the last two days.

The surge in number of Covid-19 cases also continued on Wednesday with the state reporting 41 new infections, taking the state’s tally to 1,367 cases.

Like the last few days, Greater Hyderabad accounted for the bulk of the cases. While 31 cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad, the remaining were migrants. With this, the number of migrants testing positive has gone up to 35.

The day also saw the discharge of as many as 117 patients from the hospitals following their recovery. This took the number of people discharged to 939. With this the number of active cases has come down to 394.

Director of public health and family welfare said the number of districts with no new cases for the last 14 days has gone up to 26. Three districts have not reported a single positive case so far.

Greater Hyderabad continued to be a cause of concern for the health authorities as barring migrants, all the new cases for the last five days were from the city. Hyderabad is one of the six districts currently in the list of red zone districts of the Centre.

The state has requested the Centre to upgrade three of the red zones districts to orange zones. Hyderabad and adjoining districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal will remain in the red zone.

It has also urged the Centre to move 14 orange zone districts into the green zone category. Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that if the state’s request is accepted, 80 per cent of Telangana will become a green zone, enabling resumption of most of the economic activities.