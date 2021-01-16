Tollywood eyes on Vijay Sethupathi

The much hyped Master movie released during this Pongal failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. Though, it opened to mixed response from audience in Tamil Nadu, it is getting decent collections there. But in Telugu, it is almost declared a flop. But one person who got benefited with this movie is Vijay Sethupathi, who played villain role in the movie. Now, Tollywood also eyeing on him. Details as below

There is always scarcity for good actors for villain roles. When heroes play Villain roles, the role becomes even stronger. Even though Master movie did not meet the expectations, Vijay Sethupathi performance in the movie caught the attention of not only the audience but also the makers. Even though he played role in movies like Saira Narasimha Reddy, they were not full length roles. So now, the Tollywood makers are eyeing on roping Vijay Sethupathi for different kinds of roles in Telugu.

On the other hand, he already played a prominent role in upcoming Uppena movie. The makers of that movie have not yet released trailers showing his role. It is believed that once Uppena is released, makers may get more clarity on what kind of roles could be offered to Vijay Sethupathi in Telugu. This might also be a marketing technique as Vijay Sethupathi has very good market in Tamil Nadu and to some extent in Kerala. By roping him in a prominent role, movie may get good offers from these neighbouring states in terms of dubbing rights as well as satellite rights.

Overall, Telugu audience can expect to see more of Vijay Sethupathi in upcoming couple of years.