Yellow gang roaming AP to attack temples: Vijayasai

The AP Police have arrested 13 TDP leaders and 2 BJP leaders in cases of instigating religious violence. Hardly a day has passed since the DGP warned of serious action against statements of provocation. Now, YCP firebrand MP Vijay Sai Reddy has unleashed one more direct attack on the TDP.

The MP said that a yellow gang was going round the State indulging in attacks on the temples and idols. Their only task is to whip up religious feelings and create disturbances between castes. Indirectly referring to the TDP, the MP said that the yellow gang was hell bent on dividing the AP society along caste, religious and regional lines.

Vijaya Sai’s latest attack has got a greater dose of allegations against the rivals. He asked who was spearheading the attacks on temples starting from Ramathertham. In the past few days, the ruling YCP leaders and the AP Police have begun making direct allegations against the TDP. In the process, they were also making minor charges against the BJP. Maybe, this was to make their attack look like a secular attack on all the Opposition parties.

Whatever, the common man on the street right now in AP is wondering at what turn the ongoing temple politics would take in future. Seeing the YCP track record, there is no doubt that more difficult days are ahead for the rival parties leaders and activists.