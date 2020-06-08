Tollywood filmmakers worried about new guidelines

There are several meetings going on about resuming the shoots of Telugu films. While some of them are ready for shoots, most of the directors, producers and actors are not ready to take a risk and land in unwanted troubles in this coronavirus season. Considering the statistics, the spread of coronavirus is high and shooting in these conditions following the guidelines is undoubtedly a huge risk for everyone. One unexpected incident will turn a threat for the entire industry says producer Suresh Babu.

Maintaining social distancing on the sets is not an easy task. For a romantic entertainer, the hero and the heroine will have to shoot closer and they cannot miss the intimacy. Though some of the filmmakers say that they are ready to shoot with just 50 crew members, it is impossible practically. Even a small film needs 70 crew members and shooting with the new guidelines and taking a risk is not the need of the hour. Though the government is ready to grant permissions, most of the filmmakers are not ready to resume the shoots considering the guidelines and the current situations.

As per the ongoing debates and updates, the shoots of Telugu films will not resume before August.