India Unlock 1.0: Hotels, malls and temples to reopen today

Amid cautionary warnings, more lockdown restrictions are being lifted beginning from today. The biggest challenge is the reopening of hotels, shopping malls and places of worship. Now, it is the responsibility of the managements and general public to practice physical distancing norms sternly to prevent spread of infections. Everywhere, disinfectants are being used and sanitisers are being provided to visitors already. Thermal scanners are being used to screen visitors before giving them entry.

The TTD is also reopening Srivari Temple at Tirumala hills from today. In the first three days, the temple employees and local people will be given Darsan. It will be fully open for the general public from June 11. Thermal scanning is made compulsory at the Alipiri Gate where devotees reporting higher temperatures will not be permitted.

Experts and officials are asking people to exercise utmost restraint during social gatherings. Face mask wearing and self-regulatory measures are the only way to prevent infections during the coming Unlock phases.

Special caution is sounded in AP which is reporting above 100 virus cases each day for nearly a week. Moreover, largecale arrivals of AP people from the Telangana and Hyderabad hotspots are triggering concerns.