Theatres to reopen three months after resuming shoots says Suresh Babu

In his recent interview with a new channel, veteran producer Suresh Babu made it clear that the theatres across Telugu states will not reopen anytime soon. He was grilled for taking the OTT path and he supports himself that the audience are very much interested to watch a specific set of films on OTT and hence most of the producers are interested to produce such movies to release them on the digital platforms. Suresh Babu even reminded that China and Dubai reopened theatres and they witnessed 2% occupancy after which they had to shut them down again.

“We are not in a hurry. We are actually in plans of long term business and not into personal benefits. The theatre business is slowly turning a burden for many. If we reopen the theatres again now, it would be tough for the exhibition industry to survive. China and Dubai just witnessed 2% occupancy which will happen in the Telugu states too if we reopen the theatres. As per my analysis, the theatres would reopen three months after resuming the shoots. The film shoots may start after August. I am producing Naarappa with Venkatesh and it has 25 days of shoot pending. Every day we need 100 crew members and hence the shoot is pu