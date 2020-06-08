Srinu Vaitla’s ‘Dhee and Dhee’

Srinu Vaitla delivered many memorable hits in Telugu but after a series of flops, his career graph reached low. The ace director has been struggling to get a lead actor for his next film. He is done with the script of his next film which happens to be the sequel for his super hit movie Dhee. The entire script work of the film is completed recently and the film is titled Dhee and Dhee. Though Srinu Vaitla wanted to get Ram or Bellamkonda Sreenivas for the lead role, they are lined up with several projects.

Manchu Vishnu is said to have given his nod for the film recently. Dhee and Dhee will start rolling from the last quarter of the year as per the update. Manchu Vishnu will produce this comic entertainer. Srinu Vaitla roped in a team of young and new writers for the film. More details about the project will be announced officially soon. In this meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu will complete his work for Mosagallu.