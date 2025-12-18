x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent

Published on December 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent
image
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order
image
MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage
image
Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?

Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent

Gone are the days when the actors used to wait for experienced and successful directors. The trend has completely changed as all the young and top actors are on a hunt for young talent instead of waiting for top directors. Top directors like SS Rajamouli, Trivikram, Sukumar, Anil Ravipudi are exceptions and all the other top directors are struggling to sign films. Directors like VV Vinayak, Koratala Siva, Vamshi Paidipally, Surendar Reddy and others have taken long gaps because of the few options left. Actors like Nani, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Dharam Tej, Nikhil, Ram, Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Varun Tej and others prefer to work with talented youngsters.

After the actors are giving their nod, the producers are ready to invest big money irrespective of the experience of the young talent. All the successful directors have to be consistent and deliver successful films. One bad film is putting an end to the careers of several directors. There are a lot of young and upcoming youngsters who are testing their luck. The actors are also giving opportunities based on test shoots and trial shoots. The latest trend is that the young talent has replaced successful directors in Telugu cinema.

Previous Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent
image
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
image
MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage

Latest

image
Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent
image
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order
image
MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage
image
Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?

Most Read

image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order
image
Nara Lokesh Fulfils Promise, Brings Major Relief to AP Educational Institutions
image
Speaker Clears Five MLAs in Defection Case

Related Articles

Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent