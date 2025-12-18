Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent

Gone are the days when the actors used to wait for experienced and successful directors. The trend has completely changed as all the young and top actors are on a hunt for young talent instead of waiting for top directors. Top directors like SS Rajamouli, Trivikram, Sukumar, Anil Ravipudi are exceptions and all the other top directors are struggling to sign films. Directors like VV Vinayak, Koratala Siva, Vamshi Paidipally, Surendar Reddy and others have taken long gaps because of the few options left. Actors like Nani, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Dharam Tej, Nikhil, Ram, Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Varun Tej and others prefer to work with talented youngsters.

After the actors are giving their nod, the producers are ready to invest big money irrespective of the experience of the young talent. All the successful directors have to be consistent and deliver successful films. One bad film is putting an end to the careers of several directors. There are a lot of young and upcoming youngsters who are testing their luck. The actors are also giving opportunities based on test shoots and trial shoots. The latest trend is that the young talent has replaced successful directors in Telugu cinema.