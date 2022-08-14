Tollywood relieved with the August Footfalls

Three biggies featuring stars like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan and Pan-Indian actor Prabhas released this year. These films Acharya, Laal Singh Chaddha and Radhe Shyam failed to report decent footfalls. The audience were disappointed with the lackluster content from the trailers and they showed no interest to watch these films in theatres. At the same time, there were debates that the digital platforms took over the theatres and the theatre industry will tumble down completely.

It is then films like Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 released. All these three films came up with different content, rich production values and some impressive performances though they had no Superstars in the lead roles. All these three films are declared as blockbusters and they are running with packed houses. Despite new releases, Bimbisara and Sita Ramam are super strong in their second weekend. Sita Ramam opened on a dull note and gained strength every single day. The weekdays collections are higher than the film’s weekend numbers. The audience proved that they are ready to watch interesting content in theatres and they are not bothered about stars. After a dull June and July, August is back with a bang with decent hits already. All eyes are now focused on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger.