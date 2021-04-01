Tollywood’s April bet at Rs 250 Cr

The rise of the new coronavirus cases is keeping the Tollywood filmmakers tensed as April and May would be quite crucial. Several interesting films are lined up for release in April and the real summer heat starts in April. Nagarjuna will test his luck with Wild Dog, an interesting attempt. The film is all about an NIA officer and his mission to nab the culprits in the Hyderabad bomb blast case. The film releases tomorrow. Karthi is testing his luck with Sulthan. The makers of Khaki and Khaidi produced Sulthan. The film is carrying decent expectations and it releases on April 2nd.

It has been four years since Mega fans watched Pawan Kalyan on silver screen. He is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab. The film releases on April 9th across the globe. Sriram Venu is the director. The trailer clocked new records and the film is carrying terrific expectations. Vakeel Saab is the first biggie from Tollywood after the arrival of the pandemic. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is sold for record prices and the movie too is holding good expectations. Sekhar Kammula is the director. The film releases on April 16th all over. Natural Star Nani’s Tuck Jagadish is releasing on April 23rd. Shiva Nirvana is the director of this mass-packed family entertainer.

Rana Daggubati’s interesting attempt Viraata Parvam will release on April 30th. Venu Udugula is the director and Sai Pallavi plays the leading lady. Gopichand’s Seetimaar is postponed and there are speculations that the film too will release on April 30th. Several dubbed, small-budget and English films are heading for release in this month. A crucial April is ahead for Telugu cinema and the total bet is said to be Rs 250 crores approximately.