Jagan to launch vaccination at Grama Secretariats

The Central Government has given the green signal for giving vaccination to all those above 45 years from April 1 regardless of their health conditions. Following this, the State Government has made arrangements. AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going to launch this programme today.

Unlike in other States, the Jagan Reddy regime has decided that the vaccination be taken up at the Grama and Ward Secretariats. This is expected to bring the vaccination drive within the reach of the common public. The Chief Minister is going to launch this programme at the Bharatpet 140th ward in Amaravati Road in Guntur city today.

At the same venue, Mr. Jagan Reddy is going to get Covid vaccine himself. The authorities and medical doctors have made all the arrangements for administering the vaccine to the Chief Minister.

Right now, the Covishield vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India is being given to the people mostly. To some extent, Covaxin is also being given at a concessional rate of Rs. 250. Today, the officials are going to administer Covaxin to Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy in Guntur city. Covaxin is made by Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad and it is reported to have higher percentage of success.