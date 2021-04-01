Tollywood 2021 Quarterly Report

Despite the coronavirus wave, Telugu audience are the first to rush to the theatres. 67 films released in the first three months of the year. Ravi Teja’s Krack is the first blockbuster of the year and the makers, buyers made huge profits. All the other Sankranthi releases fell flat. Krack collected huge revenues when the theatres are operated with 50 percent occupancy. Uppena carried terrific expectations and the film lived up to the expectations. The film created history and it collected Rs 50 crores in its theatrical run which is a record. The film marked the debut of Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty to Telugu cinema.

Then came Jathi Ratnalu in March and the film too is declared as a blockbuster by the audience. The film crossed Rs 40 crores after it was made on a strict budget of Rs 4 crores. Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi played the lead roles in Jathi Ratnalu. Vijay’s film Master ended up as a decent hit in Telugu. Anchor Pradeep turned a lead actor with 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela recovered the investments though the film received poor response. Prashanth Varma’s Zombie Reddy made decent profits.

Allari Naresh’s Naandhi received critical acclaim and also made good profits. The makers earned handsome profits through the non-theatrical and the remake rights that are sold after the film’s release. None of the other Telugu movies ended up decent. Tollywood witnessed three blockbusters in three months this year and is heading for a crucial April.