Tollywood’s next stop is Dasara 2021

The summer 2021 is now wasted after a bunch of films are announced due to the ongoing pandemic. It is still unclear when the normalcy returns and when Tollywood would return back to the work. With summer wasted, the filmmakers of several big-budget films are now targeting Dasara release if things turn normal. Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, a pan-Indian project is now targeting a Dasara release. Megastar Chiranjeevi is keen to release his upcoming offering Acharya during the Dasara season to take the advantage for the project. Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake soon and the film too is targeted for Dasara release for now.

Two out of these three biggies will hit the screens for Dasara and some big announcements are awaited. For these films to hit the screens, the cases of coronavirus should calm down and there should be a clarity about the new GO issued in Andhra Pradesh about the ticket price slash. Else, it would be quite tough for the biggies to release this year. Most of the pan-Indian projects are pushed for 2022 release as they need a wide release in all the languages.

Movies like Love Story, Tuck Jagadish, Viraata Parvam and Seetimaar would be among the first set of releases once the theatres reopen. As of now, several Tollywood biggies are targeting Dasara release this year.