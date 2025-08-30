Top Stylist for Prabhas’ Spirit

Top Hairstylist Aalim Hakim has designed the looks of several top actors of Indian cinema. He worked for Tollywood top actors like Ram Charan, NTR and Allu Arjun in the past. Aalim Hakim will now design the look of Prabhas in his upcoming movie Spirit. The high voltage actioner will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the shoot commences very soon. Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself announced that Aalim Hakim will design the look of Prabhas in Spirit.

Aalim Hakim also worked for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. Both these films are directed by Sandeep Reddy. Prabhas will complete the shoots of Raja Saab and Fauji before he commences the shoot of Spirit. He plays a cop in this action drama. T Series and Bhadrakali Films will produce Spirit.