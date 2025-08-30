x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Actors who lost fame due to Controversies in Tollywood

Published on August 30, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Congress finalizes Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll ?
image
Little Hearts Trailer packed with fun moments
image
Kodandaram and Azharuddin nominated for MLC posts
image
Photos : Celebs Pay Homage to ALLU Arjun’s Grand Mother Set2
image
Photos : Celebs Pay Homage to ALLU Arjun’s Grand Mother Set1

Actors who lost fame due to Controversies in Tollywood

There are several top actors who rose to the top but they have seen rock bottom because of the controversial comments or decisions made. On the top of the list is Prakash Raj. The actor was banned several times and he is known for his troubling behaviour. He hardly has any offers. Here is the list:

Prakash Raj: Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) in 2019 has banned Prakash Raj and there were a lot of controversies around. He is known for taking a frequent dig against Pawan Kalyan. His political views have irked many and he troubled several filmmakers in the past. Prakash Raj survived for years and bounced back. He has no great offers.

Posani Krishna Murali: Posani Krishna Murali was one of the most successful writers and character actors. Several star writers and directors of this generation worked under him in the past. Posani Krishna Murali was also the busiest actor. Posani lost opportunities after he took a political stand and started personal abuse on actors like Pawan Kalyan. He was badly trolled and the actor has no offers in Telugu cinema any more.

Pruthvi: 30 years Pruthvi shot to fame after years of struggle. The actor too is known for his controversies and he was restricted. He soon realized his mistake but the damage was done. Pruthvi is not doing great in his career but he has enough work in Tollywood. A section continues to troll him for his harsh comments and for the controversies in which he landed.

Next Photos : Celebs Pay Homage to ALLU Arjun’s Grand Mother Set1 Previous Top Stylist for Prabhas’ Spirit
else

TRENDING

image
Little Hearts Trailer packed with fun moments
image
Actors who lost fame due to Controversies in Tollywood
image
Top Stylist for Prabhas’ Spirit

Latest

image
Congress finalizes Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll ?
image
Little Hearts Trailer packed with fun moments
image
Kodandaram and Azharuddin nominated for MLC posts
image
Photos : Celebs Pay Homage to ALLU Arjun’s Grand Mother Set2
image
Photos : Celebs Pay Homage to ALLU Arjun’s Grand Mother Set1

Most Read

image
Congress finalizes Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll ?
image
Kodandaram and Azharuddin nominated for MLC posts
image
Cabinet sub committee formed on Rushikonda Palace

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025