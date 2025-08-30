Actors who lost fame due to Controversies in Tollywood

There are several top actors who rose to the top but they have seen rock bottom because of the controversial comments or decisions made. On the top of the list is Prakash Raj. The actor was banned several times and he is known for his troubling behaviour. He hardly has any offers. Here is the list:

Prakash Raj: Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) in 2019 has banned Prakash Raj and there were a lot of controversies around. He is known for taking a frequent dig against Pawan Kalyan. His political views have irked many and he troubled several filmmakers in the past. Prakash Raj survived for years and bounced back. He has no great offers.

Posani Krishna Murali: Posani Krishna Murali was one of the most successful writers and character actors. Several star writers and directors of this generation worked under him in the past. Posani Krishna Murali was also the busiest actor. Posani lost opportunities after he took a political stand and started personal abuse on actors like Pawan Kalyan. He was badly trolled and the actor has no offers in Telugu cinema any more.

Pruthvi: 30 years Pruthvi shot to fame after years of struggle. The actor too is known for his controversies and he was restricted. He soon realized his mistake but the damage was done. Pruthvi is not doing great in his career but he has enough work in Tollywood. A section continues to troll him for his harsh comments and for the controversies in which he landed.