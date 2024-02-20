Trisha hints of Legal Action against Disgusting Remarks

Trisha has responded to the offensive remarks made by former AIADMK member AV Raju towards the actor. She has expressed her intention to take legal action. Raju was dismissed from AIADMK on February 17 for breaching party regulations. Trisha has strongly condemned the politician’s behavior online. The video of AV Raju’s disrespectful comments about the actor has become widely shared. This incident has generated a lot of controversy and has faced significant backlash on social media. Netizens came out to support Trisha in this incident.

The official statement of the actress said “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department”. Trisha is busy with several big-budget projects and she is making her Tollywood comeback with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara.