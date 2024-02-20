SLV Cinemas next intriguingly titled as KJQ – King, Jackie & Queen

Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, known for his numerous blockbusters, has started an exciting periodical crime drama set in the 90s in the SLV Cinemas banner. The film’s formal pooja ceremony wrapped up today. Starring Deekshith Shetty, celebrated for his role in the blockbuster ‘Dasara,’ and introducing newcomer Shashi Odela, the film will be helmed by director K.K. Gorgeous Yukti Thareja is playing the female lead.

The film’s captivating title was revealed, accompanied by an intriguing glimpse. Deekshith Shetty takes on the role of the King, Shashi Odela as Jackie, and the stunning Yukti Thareja as the Queen, introducing the key characters. The title, unveiled amidst two guns and a rose at the center, adds to the anticipation. Poornachandra Tejaswi composing the music, Nagesh Banell as the cinematographer, and Kartika Srinivas.R handling the editing. The production design is handled by Srikanth Ramishetti.