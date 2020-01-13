Trivikram shares a funny incident about Brahmanandam

Sensible director Trivikram is on cloud nine after his recent directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been declared as a blockbuster. What left the audience in surprise is the cameo of Brahmanandam in the song ‘Ramuloo Ramula’ and this thrilled the audience. He said that they kept extra efforts to keep this news under wraps. “Hiding a cat or a rat is quite easy, but hiding an elephant in a room is something very difficult. Finally, our efforts are not wasted” said Trivikram.

During the Thanks Meet of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo today, Trivikram shared a funny incident that took place some time ago. “I came to know that Brahmanandam garu was not well and he underwent surgery. I went to meet him with Rs 2500 worth flowers. When I entered his house, he was quite energetic dancing on the steps, playing with his grandchildren. I threw the flowers in the dustbin instead of giving them to him after witnessing his energy. Brahmanandam garu, you owe me Rs 2500 and I will recover them from you” said Trivikram.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde is running with packed houses all over. A grand success meet of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is planned to take place on January 18th in Vizag.