TRS deals a blow to BJP before Nagarjunasagar by-poll

The ruling TRS in Telangana is leaving no chance to weaken BJP ahead of the crucial Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll on April 17.

The TRS, which suffered setbacks at the hands of BJP in Dubbak Assembly bypoll and GHMC elections in 2020-end, has devised a strategy to ensure that BJP does not retain even deposit in Nagarjunasagar bypoll and thereby send a clear message that BJP’s performances in Dubbak and GHMC were a ‘fluke’ and BJP can grab power from TRS in 2023 Assembly polls.

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has now set his focus on disgruntled BJP leaders in Nagarjunasagar and luring them into TRS fold.

While BJP planned to execute ‘operation akarsh’ to lure disgruntled TRS leaders in Nagarjunasagar into BJP, KCR successfully outsmarted BJP and began ‘reverse operation akarsh’ on BJP.

TRS leaders got in touch with BJP ticket aspirants Niveditha Reddy and Kadaari Anjaiah Yadav after BJP high command announced candidature of Ravi Naik, a politically unknown face in Nagarjunasagar.

Niveditha Reddy and Anjaiah Yadav are all set to join TRS anytime as the talks with TRS leaders have reached the final stage.

KCR reportedly offered them nominated posts if they quit BJP and join TRS.

The BJP is already on a weak wicket in Nagarjunasagar and the exit of two noted local leaders from BJP ahead of polling is being viewed as a big blow to BJP.