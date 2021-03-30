Jagan Promises Construction of 15.60 Lakh Houses from April 2021!

AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan has announced something big today! He promised that he is going to construct 15.60 lakh houses in Jaganna Colonies from the start of April 2021. He said that the ‘Grounding of Housing Programme’ would be the biggest program by the state government this year.

He asked authorities to bear a few things in mind as this is the very important aspect. He asked them to make sure that every house will have bores and electrification. “Water should be available to everyone. Without making water available at the location, we cannot start the construction,” Jagan said.

On the other side, Jagan also recently launched the updated version of the Spandana portal which is the one-stop solution for the public to address their problems online.