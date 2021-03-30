Maestro First Glimpse: Impressive!

Advertisement

Nithiin’s upcoming film is titled ‘Maestro’. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the title and first look of the film has been released today. And now, the first glimpse was also released and it is impressive!

In the video, Nithiin is seen as a blind guy and he looked perfect in the role. And the Background music is the main highlight. Mahathi Swara Sagar has composed an amazing BGM which perfectly suits the situation.

Until now, there are a few doubts if this remake film can impress the audience as Andhadhun is a popular film and almost everyone knows the story of it. But, it seems Nithiin is going to impress the audience with his stunning performance!