Two Tollywood producers to distribute RRR in Karnataka

RRR happens to be the country’s most awaited film. The film is announced for October 13th release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. After the Baahubali franchise did well in the non-Telugu circuits, there is a huge demand for the theatrical rights of RRR. There are strong rumors that Hombale Films (Producers of KGF franchise) acquired the Karnataka rights of RRR. But the news is untrue.

Two Tollywood producers Sai Korrapati (Vaarahi Chalanachitram) and Asian Sunil (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) acquired the Karnataka rights (all languages) for a whopping price. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran in the lead roles. DVV Danayya is the producer and RRR is made on a budget of Rs 450 crores.