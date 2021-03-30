Laahe Laahe Promo – Megastar is Still Young!

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya has released an interesting update now. The song promo of ‘Lahe Lahe’ has been released now and getting an amazing response from the viewers.

With a single step, Chiru impressed his fans once again and proved that he is still young. People are gossiping that if Chiru ever becomes old! The background music is too good. The complete song will be out tomorrow at 4.05 PM

Acharya is directed by Koratala Shiva and produced by Ram Charan. Besides producing, Charan is also playing a key role in the film. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the leading lady while Pooja Hegde is the pair for Ram Charan. The movie is scheduled for a release on 13th May 2021.