Gandhiji Gram Swaraj falls at YCP volunteers’ feet?

For decades, there have been demands for upholding the powers of sarpanches for the sake of good governance in villages. But, all through, the higher level elected representatives always infringe upon their rights. Now, a more serious attack is made on the rights of the sarpanches in AP. The GO No. 2 issued by the Jaganmohan Reddy Government goes an extra step to obviously clip the powers of the elected sarpanches.

Despite rising criticism, the YCP has been bringing such GOs which are eventually landing in the courts. The GO 2 is being seen as something antithetical and inconsistent with the 73rd Amendment of the Constitution that vested the sarpanches with special rights and responsibilities. With this, Mahatma Gandhi’s noble dream of Gram Swaraj now falls at the feet of the volunteers who are being dubbed as the YCP appointed political activists rather than local public servants.

Strongly condemning the GO 2, TDP MLC Nara Lokesh has said that this would go against the spirit of the 73rd Amendment and also against Article 243G of the Constitution. He deplored that the ruling party was coming out with unimaginable GOs continuously only to continue its suppression of all sections of the people. He demanded immediate withdrawal of the GO 2 and accused the YCP regime of scheming to detach sarpanches from Grama Secretariats though these became the focal points of panchayat administration.