Corona situation turning worse in Yadadri Temple!

The famous Yadadri Temple in Telangana has become a corona hotspot for the past few days.

The corona cases in the temple premises are increasing day after day.

Ten more priests and employees working in Yadadri temple were tested positive on Tuesday (today) taking the total affected with coronavirus to 83 within a week.

The temple authorities have already temporarily suspended all Arjitha Sevas and Anna Prasadam for the past one week.

They have now decided to extend this to April 3.

This apart, the corona cases in Yadagirigutta mandal are increasing at an alarming level.

As many as 141 positive cases were reported within the last six days in the mandal.

The temple is now allowing devotees to have only laghu darshan.

On Tuesday, corona tests were conducted for 266 people in Yadagirigutta mandal of whom 24 were found to be positive. Out of them, 10 were Yadadri temple priests and staff.