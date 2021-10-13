TRS huge public rally in Warangal after KCR’s reelection!

The ruling TRS in Telangana has decided to hold a huge public meeting in Warangal on November 15.

The TRS will celebrate two decades of party formation in Warangal.

Prior to that, TRS will reelect KCR as party president on October 25.

The party organizational election will be held at Hitex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad to elect party president.

Around 14,000 party delegates will elect KCR as president.

KCR has chosen Warangal to hold huge public meeting in November on sentimental grounds as Warangal proved lucky for TRS since formation in 2001.

The Huzurabad Assembly bypoll result will be out on November2.

If TRS loses Huzurabad bypoll, it may impact party’s celebrations in Warangal on November 15.

If it wins, the celebrations will touch sky high.