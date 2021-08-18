TRS keeping a tab on Dalit MLAs?

Ever since former IPS officer and now BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar launched his political career with a well-attended meeting in Nalgonda, the Dalit leaders and MLAs are spending sleepless nights. They are worried because their loyalties are suspected. Not just that. There are reliable reports that they are being shadowed and their movements are being tracked.

Since RS Praveen Kumar has close connections with several Dalit MLAs, the TRS suspects that they may be tipping off sensitive information to him. Also, the party feels that several MLAs have their sympathies with the IPS officer, who has always been known for his strident Dalit activism. Hence the party is trying to keep a tab on the TRS leaders who are getting in touch with RS Praveen Kumar.

The TRS is also alarmed at the reports that former MLA and TRS leader Vemula Veeresam has actively helped the BSP rally in Nalgonda. Similarly, another Dalit MLA from Rangareddy district is said to be a close relative of RS Praveen Kumar. Similarly, some tehsildars have also actively helped RS Praveen Kumar in holding the meet at Nalgonda. The officer in question has been transferred. The TRS government reportedly has a list of officials – both civil and the police – who have sympathies towards RSP.

Another thing that has alarmed the TRS leaders is that several Dalit MLAs did not show any eagerness to criticize RSP. Moreover, quite a few Dalit MLAs discreetly kept away from the TRS press conference, where they were asked to criticize RSP. They feel that by criticizing RSP, they might alienate their community voters.