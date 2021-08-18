Vaishnav Tej ready with his second film

Uppena marks a dream debut of Vaishnav Tej and the film raked over Rs 50 crores in its final run. The actor completed the shoot of his second film Kondapolam even before the release of Uppena. Sensible director Krish directed this interesting attempt and Rakul Preet Singh played the leading lady. The film now completed all the formalities and Krish is keen to release the film in theatres on October 8th. An official announcement about the same will be made very soon.

Though the makers received impressive OTT deals, they are in plans to release the film in theatres during this season. The film is inspired by the novel Kondapolam that is written by S Venkata Ramireddy. The film is shot in the forests of Vikarabad. Krish’s home banner First Frame Entertainments are the producers. Krish is busy with Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is a big-budget periodic drama.