Mega brothers bonding on the Sets

The Aluminium Factory that is spread across hundreds of acres in Gachibowli turned out to be the favorite destination for filmmakers. Acres of space is available for rent and massive sets can be constructed. Moreover, the Aluminium Factory is quite closer to the city. Rajamouli leased more than a hundred acres of land for RRR and a major portion of the shoot is wrapped up in Aluminium Factory. Pawan Kalyan’s next Bheemla Nayak is planned to complete in the region and special sets are constructed. Pawan Kalyan resumed the shoot recently and it is happening at a fast pace.

Chiranjeevi commenced the shoot of Lucifer remake in a special set that is constructed in the Aluminium Factory. On Monday, Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram landed on the sets of Lucifer remake and the duo spent ample time with Megastar on the sets. Soon, Chiranjeevi paid his surprise visit to the sets of Bheemla Nayak yesterday. Chiranjeevi interacted with the other members of the team and spent close to two hours on the sets of Bheemla Nayak. Mega brothers are now well bonded in Aluminium Factory.