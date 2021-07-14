TRS membership reaches 61 lakh

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s membership has reached 61 lakh, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

TRS General Secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy claimed that the TRS is the only regional party in the country to have such a large number of members.

He told reporters, after a meeting of party Secretaries, that digitalisation of details of 48 lakh members had already completed, and those of the remaining members will be completed by July 20.

He said that the TRS has started construction of party offices in 31 districts. The work has been completed in 24 districts. The work in remaining seven districts is nearing completion.

Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrasekhara Rao will inaugurate the party office in every district.

Rajeshwar Reddy said the party will constitute committees from village to state level in the next two months.

He said the party would reach out to every worker and remain accessible to them. The TRS will also take steps to remain active over social media platforms.

The meeting, presided over by party’s Working President K.T. Rama Rao, discussed various issues to further strengthen the party.

Rajeshwar Reddy said the government has already filled 1.30 lakh vacancies in the government. He thanked the Chief Minister for taking steps to fill another 50,000 vacancies, saying this move would solve the problem of unemployment.