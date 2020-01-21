TS Civic Body Polls: Family with six voters gets Motorcycle

Following the ending of Campaign in the Telangana State Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, the leaders from all parties including independent candidates have begun luring voters with huge gifts including gold, electronic goods, electrical home appliances and even Motorcycles.

Sources said that majority of the candidates have already distributed gifts to voters in several phases and the luring process began on Monday evening and expected to be continued on Tuesday is the final phase. “The leaders from both the ruling party and opposition have distributed gifts to women on the pretext of ‘Sankranti Rangoli Competitions’, distributing cricket kits and gymnasium equipment to the youth in connection with competitions and given gifts to other categories. It had done in two-phases. Now, the leaders are luring voters with electrical and electronic goods, cash and liquor,” they said.

A source from a municipal corporation, outskirts to Hyderabad, said that few leaders were offering motor-cycles to the families, which are holding at least six votes. “Few are distributing gold weighing about 1-Tola to the families with at least five voters. Similarly, few are offering 32 to 43 inch LED Television Sets, Rice Cookers etc.,” the source added.

Besides gifts, majority of the candidates are distributing cash for voter (at least Rs. 2,000), liquor and food including Biryani on daily basis. “In few localities in the state, candidates are even supplying 2-kg Mutton or Chicken. In Husnabad municipality in Siddipet district, a candidate distributed meat along with one full-bottle of liquor/6 bottles of bear. He also distributed 5-liter cocking oil tins in the recent past in connection with Sankranti festival,” another source said.