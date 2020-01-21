Pawan Kalyan furious on Leaks

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan returned back to films after two years with the remake of Pink. It was speculated that the regular shoot would commence from January 20th but Pawan Kalyan would join the sets from February. The makers kept things under wraps and changed plans after Pawan Kalyan decided to shoot for the film. Except for the core crew members, no one was aware of the shooting schedule and the locations.

Pawan Kalyan joined the sets yesterday and soon leaked pictures started floating across the social media. The film was canned in the Old Bowenpally region amidst tight security. Pawan Kalyan is quite furious on the leaks. The actor left the sets after 2 PM with the capital issue taking the heat in Amaravati. He asked the makers to be extra cautious and increase security in the coming days. On the other side, fans gathered in huge numbers in Annapurna Studios after coming to know that Pawan Kalyan started shooting for the film. A special court set is being erected in the studio currently.

Directed by Sriram Venu, Pink remake will release during summer. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.