Vizag Capital Bill passed in Assembly

The YCP government passed the Capital shifting bill in the Assembly on Monday night. After a big debate till late night, the House passed the bill to create three Capital Cities in the state. Jagan Circar passed the bill amid strong objections raised by the TDP inside the House and police lathicharge against the Chalo Assembly protesters.

Meanwhile, some TDP MLAs were suspended for storming into the well of the house and obstricted the concluding speech of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Sakashi Media and CM Jagan alleged that the TDP MLAs deliberately were doing drama in the Assembly to obstruct the CM. Jagan Reddy deplored that only 7 members of YCP spoke in the Assembly though their party has 151 members while 5 TDP Members of TDP spoke though they have only 23 member in the House.

Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu described the bill as against the spirit of the AP Reorganization Act 2014 which clearly suggested just one Capital for AP but not 3 Capitals.





