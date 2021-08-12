Tuck Jagadish Row: Gopi Sundar replaces Thaman

The entire Tollywood is speculating that all is not well between Shiva Nirvana, the director of Tuck Jagadish and the film’s music composer Thaman. After the creative differences took the lead, Shiva Nirvana approached Gopi Sundar to complete the film’s background score. There are speculations that the post-production work of the film is pending and Tuck Jagadish needs ample time to complete the work. Gopi Sundar completed the background score couple of months ago and Shiva Nirvana locked the final copy of the film recently.

The makers of Tuck Jagadish approached Gopi Sundar as per the suggestion from Shiva Nirvana. Gopi Sundar composed music for Shiva Nirvana’s Ninnu Kori and Majili. The deals for the film are closed and an official announcement about the digital release will be made soon. The makers wanted to revive the film and head for a theatrical release but they felt that it would be a huge risk considering the current situation.

Tuck Jagadish features Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles and the film is expected to stream on Amazon Prime from September 10th.