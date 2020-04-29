Two Hyderabad cops suspended for beating up youth

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday suspended two police ersonnel for beating up two men, causing them bleeding injuries in separate incidents during the ongoing lockdown.

A constable of Mir Chowk police station in the old city and a home guard of Golconda police station were placed under suspension.

The city police chief tweeted that Mirchowk constable Ch Sudhaker has been placed under suspension for his unprofessional conduct which caused injury to a civilian. “Hyd city police remain committed to the safety, security and dignity of a common man,” he tweeted.

The Commissioner also tweeted that home guard Hanumantu of Golconda police station has been placed under suspension for unprofessional conduct. A charge memo was also given to Station House Officer Golconda for not properly briefing his subordinates in discharge of their duties.

The action came amid a series of complaints from people about the excesses being committed by policemen while enforcing the lockdown. The police personnel were accused of using foul language and assaulting even those coming out of their homes to buy essentials.

The policeman of Mirchowk broke the head of a youth with his stick when the latter was going to buy fruits for ‘Iftar’ or breaking the fast.

In the second incident at Sheikhpet, a cop beat up a youth, causing him bleeding injuries on his face. Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjadullah Khan Khalid alleged that a sub-inspector attacked the youth, who was fasting.

Khan drew the attention of Telangana minister K. T. Rama Rao to the incidents of police excesses and sought action against the policemen involved.